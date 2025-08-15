Karun Nair Lavishes Praise On Rishabh Pant For Playing Gritty Knock In Manchester Test Amid Foot Injury: 'He Has Set A Very High Standard'

India vs England: Team India batter Karun Nair heaped praise on his compatriot and wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, for displaying a gritty performance against England in the Manchester Test of the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, even after suffering from a foot injury.

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant sustained a foot injury while batting against the Three Lions on Day 1 in the Manchester Test.

The keeper-batter was hit on his right foot while facing pacer Chris Woakes' full-length delivery, when he was attempting a reverse sweep. After sustaining the injury, Pant was forced off the field after receiving immediate care from the physios.

Despite the foot injury, the 27-year-old came out to bat on Day 2 of the Manchester Test, and played a gritty 54-run knock from 75balls, at a strike rate of 72.00. He hammered three fours and two sixes during his time on the crease.

Karun Nair Heaps Praise On Rishabh Pant

While speaking on Revsportz, Karun Nair lauded Rishabh Pant's commitment, saying that the vice-captain has set a very high standard.

Nair added that Pant has inspired many players in the dressing room by coming out to bat with a broken foot.

"I think Rishabh has set a very high standard of what we are supposed to be doing as players. In the fourth Test match, he went out to bat with a broken foot and scored a 50. He inspired so many of us in the dressing room and showed the kind of player and person he is by putting the team first," Karun Nair said.

The five-match series between India and England ended in a draw, after both the giants won two games each.

Rishabh Pant's Numbers In Tests

In the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Rishabh Pant played four matches and seven innings, scoring 479 runs at a strike rate of 77.63 and an average of 68.43.