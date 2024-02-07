Advertisement

Australia and West Indies will be competing in a three-match ODI series. After the cricketing powerhouses showcased their dominating displays against each other in the red-ball format, it is now time for them to shine in white ball as well. The visiting Windies are in no mood to back down, but the Aussies are coming off a World Cup win and will be confident throughout the One-Day International series

3 things you need to know

AUS and Wil faced off in a Test series ahead of the ODI match

The Test series ended in a tie, with both teams winning one game each

A T20I series will also take place after the ODI series

Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming, Bilateral Series 1st ODI Match: All live streaming & details you need to know

When will the Australia vs West Indies 1st ODI Match take place?

The Australia vs West Indies 1st ODI Match will take place on Friday, February 2nd, and will take place at 09:00 AM.

Where will the Australia vs West Indies 1st ODI Match take place?

The Australia vs West Indies 1st ODI Match will be hosted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia.

How to watch the Australia vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Australia vs West Indies 1st ODI Match live in India via Star Sports Network (Channel: Star Sports 2).

How to watch the Australia vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Australia vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Live Streaming via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

How to watch the Australia vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Live Telecast in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Australia vs West Indies 1st ODI Match's live telecast on TNT Sport.

How to watch the Australia vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Live Telecast in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Australia vs West Indies 1st ODI Match via Sling TV - Willow TV.

How to watch the Australia vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in AUS can watch the Australia vs West Indies 1st ODI Match's live telecast on Fox Cricket. The match will be streamed on Kayo Sports. the match will start at 2:30 PM AEDT.