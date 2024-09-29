sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:03 IST, September 29th 2024

Australia wins toss and chooses to bowl in deciding one-day international against England

Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first against England in the deciding fifth match of their one-day international series on Sunday.The Australians were steamrollered in a 186-run loss to England in the fourth match of the series at Lord's on Friday.

