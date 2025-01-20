'There Is No Fixed Position': T20I Vice-Captain Axar Patel Sends Out Blunt Message To India's Youngsters Ahead Of IND vs ENG

IND vs ENG T20I Series: Ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy, India are hosting England for a five-match T20I series and three ODIs. The T20I series between India and England will be played prior to the ODI series. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team in the five-match series that starts on January 22, 2025. The series opener will be played in the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India's T20I side looks like a settled unit as compared to the ODI side and the Test team. After their world triumph against South Africa in the World T20 last year, the Indian team hasn't loss any T20I series so far and they will look to continue their unbeaten run against the English side as well. Axar Patel has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian T20I team.

Axar Patel's Blunt Remark On Playing Combination

T20I World Champions India have a lot of youngsters in their side. The squad is a perfect blend of youth and experience and the results have been favourable so far. India's vice-captain Axar Patel while speaking to the media before the first game made some bold remarks which gives an insight about India's mentality for the shortest international format.

'Openers are fixed. Then from No. 3 to 7, everyone was told you can go as per situation wise, depending on the combinations, match-ups. There is no fixed position. Not for me only but it is the same for everyone. It is about adjusting (to the demands of situation). The T20 team is settled. There is not much pressure. When you are in the leadership group you have to make some harsh decisions. These are the discussions we have', added said Axar Patel.

All Eyes On Mohammad Shami