'Virat Kohli Will...' - Suresh Raina's BOLD Prediction on India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match

India and Pakistan will face-off at the Dubai International stadium on February 23 and the buzz is already palpable. While all kinds of predictions are doing the rounds, former India cricketer Suresh Raina also reacted on the much-awaited clash. Asked to predict who will win, Raina reckoned it is difficult to choose between the two sides and hence played it safe. Raina feels both sides have a 50:50 chance of winning the game.

‘Kohli will win it for India’

“I think India and Pakistan will have a fifty percent chance. Virat Kohli will win it for India and his performance will be magnificent,” Raina told on Star Sports.

Raina also went onto claim that the Pakistan team have a better bowling unit in comparison to India.

‘Pakistan has a better bowling attack’

‘Pakistan has a better bowling attack. Although both teams have left-arm seamers, the kind of passion Pakistan plays within Dubai, they get the home advantage,” he added.

“Pakistan has played a lot of cricket in Dubai and we also lost a World Cup match there. The scenario will be different this time because Rohit Sharma knows how important these matches will Bangladesh Pakistan and New Zealand are," he added further.