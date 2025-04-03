Babar Azam Indirectly Attacked by Faheem Ashraf After Pakistan's Shameful Loss vs New Zealand?

NZ vs Pak: Faheem Ashraf played a blinder to save Pakistan the blushes against New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at Hamilton on Wednesday. He scored 73 off 80 balls and it was his knock that kept Pakistan in the game for a bit. But, eventually the Men in Green lost the match by 84 runs.

Following the loss, Ashraf gave a fiery press conference, where he hinted that a few players in the team may be playing for personal milestones.

‘That’s not how it works’

“Look, each and every one of us is trying to make the team win. In my opinion, when you focus only on your personal game, or if I come in, do my part, and step aside, that’s not how it works,” Faheem said.

"As a team, we need to back each other rather than just focusing on individual performances and then stepping aside,” he added.

Pakistan Cricket at It's Lowest?

Things have gone from bad to worse for cricket in Pakistan. They could not win a single match at the Champions Trophy 2025, where they were the defending champions and the host nation. After that they were hammered by New Zealand in the T20I series 4-1. And now, they have already lost the first two ODIs of the three-match series. All of this, indicates that major changes are around the corner in Pakistan cricket. The next few days after the tour of NZ is over is going to be interesting.

ALSO READ: RCB Face First Defeat Of IPL Season Against GT By 8 Wickets