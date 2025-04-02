'Ekdum Bakwas': Suryakumar Yadav Dismisses Reports Of Moving To Goa As 'Script Writing'

Updated April 2nd 2025, 23:29 IST
Suryakumar Yadav has denied reports of him moving to Goa from Mumbai on Wednesday. Team India's T20 skipper took to social media to call out reports of a leading publication.
As reported by the Indian Express, Yashasvi Jaiswal has submitted a request to shift to Goa from Mumbai. Another leading publication reported that Suryakumar Yadav would follow him to Goa. The 34-year-old took to X to reject all the rumours. He posted, "Script writer hai ya journalist? Agar hasna hai toh I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Ekdum bakwas."
Also Read: Rohit Sharma Drops Cute Video Playing With Samaira And Tilak Verma, Internet Says 'Badhiya Practice'
Suryakumar was retained by the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 and also captained the team in the first game in the absence of Hardik Pandya . Suryakumar has been a pivotal part of Mumbai and donned their colours in the Ranji Trophy.
Yashasvi reportedly sought an NOC from the Mumbai Cricket Association in a bid to switch his allegiance to Goa which also has Arjun Tendulkar under their fold. As quoted by the Indian Express, he said, "It was a very tough decision for me. Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai. The city has made me who I am, and all my life, I will be indebted to the MCA."
Also Read: BCCI Announces 2025 Home Schedule For Team India, Ahmedabad To Kickoff Blokbuster Season, Check Full Details
Suryakumar is also expected to lead the Indian side in the upcoming T20 World Cup , which will take place on Indian soil. Before the start of the IPL, h also led the Men In Blue to a T20I series victory against England.
Published April 2nd 2025, 21:46 IST