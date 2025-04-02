'Ekdum Bakwas': Suryakumar Yadav Dismisses Reports Of Moving To Goa As 'Script Writing'

Suryakumar Yadav has denied reports of him moving to Goa from Mumbai on Wednesday. Team India's T20 skipper took to social media to call out reports of a leading publication.

As reported by the Indian Express, Yashasvi Jaiswal has submitted a request to shift to Goa from Mumbai. Another leading publication reported that Suryakumar Yadav would follow him to Goa. The 34-year-old took to X to reject all the rumours. He posted, "Script writer hai ya journalist? Agar hasna hai toh I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Ekdum bakwas."

Suryakumar was retained by the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 and also captained the team in the first game in the absence of Hardik Pandya . Suryakumar has been a pivotal part of Mumbai and donned their colours in the Ranji Trophy.

Yashasvi reportedly sought an NOC from the Mumbai Cricket Association in a bid to switch his allegiance to Goa which also has Arjun Tendulkar under their fold. As quoted by the Indian Express, he said, "It was a very tough decision for me. Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai. The city has made me who I am, and all my life, I will be indebted to the MCA."