Royal Challengers Bengaluru Back To Basics, Face First Defeat Of IPL Season Against Gujarat Titans By 8 Wickets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced a massive defeat against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match. RCB lost the match against GT by 8 wickets. Royal Challengers Bengaluru were undefeated in so far in the Indian Premier League. They had opened the season with a win against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and followed it up by defeating Chennai Super Kings. As RCB lost their first game of the season, they now sit at third place in the Indian Premier League table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lose To Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost the toss against Gujarat Titans and were put into bat first. Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost several early wickets which included Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal. After an effort from Liam Livingstone, RCB were able to put 169 runs on the board.

Mohammed Siraj was the star for GT's bowling as he bowled figures of 3/19 in his four overs.

When the time came for GT's batting, Jos Buttler blew away the RCB bowling line up. He scored an aggressive 73 off 39 balls to get Gujarat Titans to the target with only 13 balls to spare.

The loss against GT marked RCB's first loss during the 2025 IPL season.

Updated Points Table After RCB's Loss To GT

After the loss of RCB against GT, RCB lost the top step of the Indian Premier League table and fell down to third place. As RCB went down to third place, they were replaced by Punjab Kings in first and Delhi Capitals in second on the table.