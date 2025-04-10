Babar Azam Picks up an Injury Ahead of PSL 2025; Question Marks Over Peshawar Zalmi Captain's Availability Spikes | WATCH

PSL 2025: We are a night's sleep away from the start of the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League where Lahore Qalandars take on Islamabad United in the curtain-raiser. But PSL's popularity could be hurt as Pakistan's premier batter Babar Azam may miss the tournament due to an injury. While it cannot be confirmed about the magnitude of the injury, Babar was spotted limping off a practice session on Wednesday.

It was not the prettiest of sights to see him limp off in pain. The clip surfaced on social space and is going viral. The Zalmi players had an intense training session on Wednesday. Zalmi play their opener against Quetta Gladiators on April 12 at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium. There is no official update as yet from the Zalmi camp.

Babar was recently not picked in Pakistan's T20I squad for the series against New Zealand. His form with the bat has not been very good and he would certainly like to change that as and when he gets that opportunity. Given his stature and the experience he brings to the table, Babar will certainly hold the key to the fortunes of the Zalmi side in PSL 2025.

PSL 2025

PSL 2025 is set to begin on April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars in the season opener in Rawalpindi. The six-team tournament will run until May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium set to host the eliminators and final. The upcoming season will also feature an exhibition match on April 8 in Peshawar, with teams for the game yet to be confirmed.