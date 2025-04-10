Mohammad Rizwan Frustrated With Mohsin Naqvi-Led PCB; Demands More Power in Pakistan Cricket

Pakistan , as a cricketing nation, is surely through it's worst phase and Mohammad Rizwan , the captain, is facing massive backlash. Now, Rizwan seems to have lost his cool with the Mohsin Naqvi-led Pakistan Cricket Board and is demanding more power and say. Whether he gets it or not remains to be seen as Rizwan is set to meet Naqvi soon. Rizwan was actually gutted with PCB for dropping him and Babar Azam for the T20I series against New Zealand recently.

‘Rizwan is due to meet the PCB chairman’

"Rizwan is due to meet the PCB chairman as soon as he gets an opportunity to seek clarity on his axing from the T20I side," the sources close to the Pakistan captain told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net).

‘Rizwan will seek more power’

“Rizwan will seek more power in the selection of the playing eleven,” the source added. “And if he’s not given that, there’s a real possibility he could step down from the ODI captaincy," the source added.

It is also believed that Rizwan was at loggerheads with head coach Aaqib Javed over the selection of the playing eleven. This was during the recently-concluded three-match ODI series versus New Zealand. The Men in Green were whitewashed.

"It's a disappointing series. Positives for us is the good touch of Babar Azam and Naseem Shah's batting. Sufiyan bowled really well. I will give credit to New Zealand; they played really in all departments of the game. We need to play better against new ball. We will go back and discuss whatever we have learned from here," Rizwan had said after the humiliating whitewash.

Sources also claim that Rizwan was in talks with a few foreign coaches as he wanted one of them to take over the reins from Aaqib Javed.