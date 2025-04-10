'Hum Champions...' - Mohammad Rizwan's Hilarious Pep Talk to Multan Sultans Ahead of PSL 10 | WATCH VIDEO

PSL 10, Mohammad Rizwan : The Pakistan captain is a very popular figure in the dressing-room. And his English always wins social space. Ahead of the Pakistan Super League season, Rizwan gave a hilarious pep-talk to his Multan Sultans squad. During the talk, he stressed on unity and positivity in the team.

‘We must still talk like champions’

"To everyone present here, our mindset will be so strong and elevated that it will decide the course of our lives, not just this tournament. Whatever we talk about between ourselves, it will be about winning, about becoming champions. Even if we have just a 0.99% chance, we must still talk like champions. Nothing less than that," Rizwan said ahead of the team training.

Rizwan also admitted the the ultimate goal is reaching the final.

"From management to players, everyone must remember that the final is on this date, and this is how we will reach and play it. The purpose of me speaking in this meeting is to ensure that the final's date is fixed in your mind and there should be any other doubts on qualification scenarios," Rizwan added.

PSL 2025

PSL 2025 is set to begin on April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars in the season opener in Rawalpindi. The six-team tournament will run until May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium set to host the eliminators and final. The upcoming season will also feature an exhibition match on April 8 in Peshawar, with teams for the game yet to be confirmed.