Back Pain, Not 100 Per Cent, Knee Injury; Reasons Why CSK Should Drop MS Dhoni For Game vs KKR in IPL 2025

IPL 2025, PBKS vs CSK: It is no secret that at 43, MS Dhoni is certainly not a spring chicken. Time and again, we have seen him struggling with his back and at times - his knee. He is not the Dhoni from 10 years ago and even CSK coach Stephen Fleming seconded that when he revealed the role of the former in the side when questions over his batting position was doing the rounds.

Now, during the game against Punjab , Dhoni was struggling and it was hard to see him suffer that way. But Dhoni being Dhoni overcame the back pain and walked out to bat and he entertained. Dhoni smashed a quick 27 off 12 balls. His innings was laced with three sixes and a four.

Why Dhoni Should be Rested, Now?

We are still in the early stages of the tournament, for sure CSK are not doing well - but one reckons if you need to rest Dhoni - do it now. It is no secret that Dhoni, given the experience he brings to the table, would be needed if the team makes the playoff. While keeping, Dhoni is having an obvious problem in bending on his knees and then while batting - his back takes over. A rest against Kolkata would do Dhoni a world of good.

Dhoni Still Ruling

In fact, on Tuesday, Dhoni has become the first designated wicket-keeper to take 150 catches in IPL history. The landmark catch came when Dhoni showed his reflexes to send Nehal Wadhera back off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling. The landmark catch also extended the gap between him and his compatriots Dinesh Karthik (137) and Wriddhiman Saha (87).