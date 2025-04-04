sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 4th 2025, 16:50 IST

WATCH | 'Badiya Acting Hai' - Pakistan Team Trolled Over Training Video

NZ vs Pak, 3rd ODI: The Pakistan cricket team that is going through woeful times would play their final ODI versus New Zealand on Saturday.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI | Image: X PCB (Screengrab)

NZ vs Pak, 3rd ODI: The third and the final ODI will take place at the scenic Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday. Ahead of the match, the Pakistan team reached the ground for practice. They trained and then posted the clip of their training session. Now, the Pakistan cricketers are getting trolled for this also. 

ALSO READ: Rizwan and Co Humiliate PCB Supremo On The Day He Becomes ACC Chairman

Fans believe it is all a gimmick as all the training never translates into wins. Upset fans took to social space and lambasted the Pakistan Cricket Board for ruining the state of cricket in the country. Here is the clip posted by the PCB. 

WATCH VIDEO

Here are some of the trolls: 

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR Takes A Jibe At Iyer's Critics On Social Media

The Men in Green have already lost the first two games and hence they do not stand a chance of winning the series, but a consolation win wouldn't do them any harm. In the final ODI, it would be interesting to see if Pakistan are ready to make changes or not. With not much at stake, the Men in Green can easily test their bench-strength. 

PAKISTAN FINED

Meanwhile, the Mohammed Rizwan-led outfit was fined 5 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the second ODI in Hamilton. The sanction was given by Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after it was determined that the visiting team had fallen one over short of the target after accounting for time allowances.

Published April 4th 2025, 15:33 IST

