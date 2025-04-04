IPL 2025: KKR Takes A Jibe At Venkatesh Iyer's Critics On Social Media As All-Rounder Plays 60-Run Knock Against SRH

Indian Premier League: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched a dominating 80-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 3rd.

It was Venkatesh Iyer's 60-run knock and Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy's three-wicket hauls that helped the KKR seal the victory in front of their home fans.

Venkatesh Iyer had received much criticism for failing to perform even after taking a hefty amount from KKR. During the IPL 2025 mega-auction, the Kolkata-based franchise roped in Iyer for a whopping amount of Rs 23.75 crore. The 30-year-old also became the third most expensive player in the history of IPL. He also became KKR's costliest cricketer.

A Look At Venkatesh Iyer's Performance In IPL 2025 So Far

During KKR's first match of IPL 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Venkatesh Iyer could score just six runs from seven balls at a strike rate of 85.71, failing to justify the hefty price tag.

During KKR's second match in the ongoing T20 tournament, Venkatesh Iyer's number to bat didn't come as the Knight Riders already clinched an eight-wicket triumph over the Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, the KKR all-rounder failed massively against the Mumbai Indians in the 12th match of the IPL 2025, scoring just three runs from nine balls at a strike rate of 33.33.

Venkatesh Iyer's 60-run knock against the Sunrisers will definitely boost his confidence.

ALSO READ: RCB Mentor Dinesh Karthik Opens Up On Coaching Talisman Batter Virat Kohli In IPL 2025

KKR Takes A Jibe At Venkatesh Iyer's Critics

However, Kolkata Knight Riders took a jibe at Venkatesh Iyer's critics by sharing a graphic of the player, where the all-rounder silenced the media people.

“Performance speaks volumes,” KKR wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) while taking a jibe at the critics.