Updated March 6th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How to watch BAN vs SL 2nd T20I in India, Lanka & Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: The two nemeses will clash again after SL took a commanding lead in the series while the hosts aim to even the series.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka | Image: BCB
  • 2 min read
The three-match T20I series has heated up between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, with the visitors taking a big leap after winning the first match. Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama, who both maintained their recent form with significant fifties, helped Sri Lanka put up a challenging score. Their total was increased by the aggressive cameo of Charith Asalanka, which added the final touches in the opening encounter. Bangladesh, on the other hand, made a great effort, driven by the hard-fought half-centuries of Jaker Ali and Mahmudullah in a demanding chase. Still, it's concerning that the top order can't generate fast starts.

The Bangla Tigers, encouraged by their enthusiastic home audience, will not give up on tying the series. The hosts, especially in familiar surroundings, will want to address their batting problems and build on their advantages. Conversely, Sri Lanka will aim to maintain their current pace and win the series with one game remaining.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will commence on Monday, March 6th, 2024. The match will begin at 05:30 PM IST onwards.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be hosted at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh. 

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 live telecast in India?

Fans in India cannot watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live telecast since there is no official TV broadcaster.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming via the Fancode app and website. 

How to watch the BAN vs SL Live Streaming in Sri Lanka?

Fans in Sri Lanka can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming via Dialog at 5:30 PM Colombo Time. 

How to watch the BAN vs SL Live Streaming in Bangladesh?

 Fans in India can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live telecast via T Sports and G TV. The live streaming will be available on Rabbitholebd and the T Sports app at 6:00 PM Dhaka Time. 

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in North America? 

Fans in North America can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming via Willow TV at 7:00 AM EST.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 14:28 IST

