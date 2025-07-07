'Haters Have Gone Into Hiding': Barmy Army Severely Trolled After India Breach 'Fortress Edgbaston' To Level Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series

IND vs ENG: The Anderson-Tendulcher Trophy is alive as of now, courtesy of Shubman Gill's India. England, who take pride in the infamous 'Bazball', succumbed to their own plan as they failed to chase a monumental 608 runs against India in the second Test match of the India vs England Test series. This was India's first-ever win at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium, and they registered this monumental feat in a dominant fashion. Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, skipper Shubman Gill, and other stakeholders of the Indian Test team did take a huge gamble by resting Jasprit Bumrah despite being 0-1 down in the series.

Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion and broke England's back in both innings, forcing them to make unwanted errors in the Edgbaston Test. This is also India's biggest overseas win. India defeated England by a mammoth 336 runs, and this will give them confidence for the Lord's Test.

Indian Fans Troll Barmy Army

For many decades now, the 'Barmy Army' has been England's biggest supporter. Whenever or wherever the English cricket team plays, the Barmy Army is always there to extend their support and rally behind their boys. At times, the Barmy Army also tends to cross the line by poking unwanted fun at the opposition. The Indian fans vs Barmy Army continues to be a battle for the ages.

Whenever the Barmy Army posts something related to the Indian cricket team, the fans are always quick to react. After Shubman Gill and Co. defeated England by 336 runs, the Barmy Army was quick to share the result on their X (formerly known as Twitter) account, and it attracted severe trolling from the fans. Not to forget the fact that many fans and experts had called the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series a dress rehearsal for the Ashes that will be played next year.

Here's How The Indian Fans Reacted

Shubman Gill Scripts History In Edgbaston

Shubman Gill has silenced all his critics and doubters so far. After the two concluded Test matches of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, Shubman Gill has proved the fact that the Indian team can thrive under his leadership in the longest format of the game.