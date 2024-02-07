Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 19:50 IST
BBL playoffs: Brisbane Heat's Josh Brown hits 140 runs in 57 balls, even his mother is in disbelief
In a remarkable display, Josh Brown hammered 12 sixes and 10 boundaries on his way to a sensational 140 off 57 balls, marking the third-highest score in BBL.
- Sports
- 2 min read
The Brisbane Heat secured their place in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 final for the second consecutive year, thanks to a record-breaking century by opener Josh Brown and a career-best bowling performance from Spencer Johnson in Monday evening's Qualifier 2 against the Adelaide Strikers.
3 things you need to know
- Brisbane Heat will play the final against Sydney Sixers on January 24
- Sixers had reached the final after defeating the Heat in Qualifier 1
- Brisbane Heat then beat Strikers by 54 runs to qualify for the final
Josh Brown smashes joint second-fastest BBL century
In a remarkable display, Josh Brown hammered 12 sixes and 10 boundaries on his way to a sensational 140 runs off 57 balls, marking the third-highest score in BBL history. The Heat dominated the Strikers at Carrara Stadium, securing a convincing 54-run victory.
The explosive Queenslander achieved his century in just 41 deliveries, narrowly missing out on breaking Craig Simmons' record for the fastest BBL hundred. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the Heat posted a formidable total of 214 for 7 in 20 overs. A video of Brown's mother is going viral on social media. Her reaction is winning hearts everywhere.
The Heat then defeated the Strikers by a huge margin of 54 runs to book a spot in the final, where they are slated to play Sydney Sixers. This outstanding performance not only solidifies Brisbane Heat's spot in the BBL final but also showcases the team's prowess with both bat and ball, setting the stage for an exciting culmination of the league.
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 19:50 IST
