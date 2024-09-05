Published 14:27 IST, September 5th 2024
BCCI AGM on September 29 at Bengaluru; no secretary election, new NCA to be inaugurated
The BCCI’s 93rd Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) will take place here on September 29, but it is unlikely that the election of the new board secretary will take place at the high-profile summit.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BCCI president Roger Binny | Image: AP
