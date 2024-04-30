Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, which is slated to be held in the USA and West Indies from June 2 to 29. Rohit Sharma has been named the captain of the side, while Hardik Pandya will play as his deputy.

KL Rahul's absence from both the main squad and the reserve players' list has raised eyebrows, especially considering his prominent role in recent matches. Rinku Singh has secured a place as a reserve player, adding to the intrigue surrounding squad selections.

Advertisement

Excitement brews as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube gear up for their maiden World Cup appearances, selected among the first fifteen players. The team's top order boasts the formidable trio of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Virat Kohli, while Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson take up the wicket-keeping duties.

The squad features a balance of pace-bowling all-rounders in Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, complemented by spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are entrusted with the spin department, while Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj spearhead the fast bowling attack.

Advertisement

India's 15-member squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Advertisement

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed

Rinku Singh fans are upset

The exclusion of Rinku Singh from the main 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, despite his previous appearances in the Indian T20I team, has stirred disappointment among fans. While Rinku Singh has been named as a reserve player, supporters are expressing their discontent with the BCCI's decision to sideline the power-hitting batsman. Reactions to this move are flooding in from various corners of the globe, reflecting the widespread interest and concern regarding Singh's absence from the primary squad selection.

I think Rinku Singh’s recent past performance for Team India shouldn’t have been ignored. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan)

Sorry, Rinku Singh, it's India. Here a 38yo cricketer who is trash in the T20 World Cup gets the chance to bottle one more trophy, and a 25yo young clutch player gets dropped. pic.twitter.com/ovKMvLWfOh — 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 (@bholination)

Rinku Singh should have been part of the T20 World Cup squad. Very bad. pic.twitter.com/e0VzJ9Ehf1 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan)

Dube over Rinku singh - peak clownery — ' (@mrlittleboy18)

Rinku Singh in place of Fraudeja — Peeyush (Rohit ka Pariwar) (@CricAudit)



