BCCI In No Negotiation Mode Ahead Of CT 2025, Gautam Gambhir's Personal Assistant Forced To Stay In Different Hotel: REPORT

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly introduced stricter guidelines promoting team unity and discipline after Team India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series loss to Australia. The 10-point diktat was aimed at ending the superstar culture in the dressing room and it seems that the apex Indian cricketing body is in no mood to negotiate its terms and conditions. The 10 point diktat that was reportedly issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India will come into play for the first time during the Champions Trophy.

India were almost guaranteed a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) finals, but a 3-1 Test series loss against Australia 'Down Under' dented India's dream. The magnitude of the loss and the performances of the players were so poor that the BCCI had to take a few disciplinary calls. It is now being reported that the families of the Indian players won't travel with them during the Champions Trophy.

Gambhir's Personal Assistant Shunted According To New BCCI Guidelines

The BCCI is extremely serious about the guidelines that they have introduced. It is being reported, that India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's personal assistant who followed him everywhere during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has quietly been asked not to stay at the same hotel as the players.

Gautam Gambhir addresses a team huddle during the India vs New Zealand Test series | Image: BCCI

ALSO READ | New Zealand Make Big Change To Their CT 2025 Squad Ahead Of Crucial Clash Against Pakistan

'The personal secretary of a member of the coaching staff, who was regularly seen staying at the team hotel, now stays at a different facility even though he has been seen at every venue during the England home series', said a PTI report. Though the report does not mention Gambhir's name anywhere, but he is the only person in India's support staff who has a designated personal assistant.

BCCI Likely To Revaluate Gautam Gambhir's Performance After Champions Trophy

India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir has been under the scanner for quite sometime now. There are contrasting opinions about the Indian Head Coach and his ways of managing the team alongside Rohit Sharma. Team India's performance under Gambhir has been far from poor as far as Test cricket is concerned. The Indian team lost a home Test series against New Zealand by a margin of 3-0.

Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma in conversation during the IND vs ENG ODI series | Image: AP News

ALSO READ | ICC Reveals Prize Money For Champions Trophy 2025, Apex Global Cricketing Body Announces Massive Increase In Winning Amount