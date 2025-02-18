Updated 10:38 IST, February 18th 2025
BCCI LOOSENS Stance; Set to Grant Permission to Players' Families to Watch One Champions Trophy 2025 Game - REPORT
A couple of days before Team India left for the Champions Trophy 2025, players' families would not be accompanying the cricketers made all the headlines.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
A couple of days before Team India left for the Champions Trophy 2025, players' families would not be accompanying the cricketers made all the headlines. Up until now, the families of cricketers used to travel with them during overseas tours, but after the embarrassing loss in Australia, new guidelines were put in place. The new rule stated that families of cricketers could only accompany them if it was a tour for more than 45 days. But then, the Champions Trophy 2025 will span over a period of three weeks.
BCCI SET TO MAKE STUNNING U-TURN
Now what happens? Will fans not get to see Anushka Sharma cheer for Virat Kohli at the iconic Dubai International Stadium? As per a fresh report, the Indian board may allow families of cricketers to watch one Champions Trophy 2025 game. While it cannot be confirmed if this will happen, BCCI could face the heat from fans for making an U-turn on their stance.
Team India's Mission Dubai
The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, is already in Dubai. Team India will play all it's matches at the iconic Dubai International Stadium (DIS) in Dubai after the PCB agreed to the ‘hybrid’ model. The Men in Blue play their tournament opener against Bangladesh before locking horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the big-ticket match on February 23. After that, the team will play it's final group-stage match against New Zealand. Only two teams will progress to the semi-final from both groups and the summit clash will take place on March 9. Even sans Jasprit Bumrah , Team India would be a force to reckon with with the number of match-winners they have.
