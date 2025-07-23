IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Brainfade Results in LBW Dismissal to Counterpart Ben Stokes - WATCH

India's captain Shubman Gill came into the 4th Test of the India vs England series in red hot form, having scored over 600 runs so far in the course of the tour and generally being the batter to get the big runs that India needed time and time again on flat batter-friendly tracks.

However, the manner in which he was dismissed in the first innings at Old Trafford was unlike a batter of his calibre.

Many will argue that England skipper Ben Stokes deserved a wicket for the manner in which he bowled, but it was still a strange dismissal regardless - and harked back to an old issue that Gill has faced in Test cricket.

Stokes Gets Rid of Counterpart Gill

On a pitch that was offering up plenty of swing and seam movement, Ben Stokes had been a menace all morning as he was getting the ball to talk.

And he had his reward in the first ball of the 50th over as a vicious in-swinger rapped into Gill's pads - with the Indian captain mysteriously offering up no shot to the delivery that was already angling in.

If he had offered up a shot, he would have been saved as the impact was outside the line of the stumps but as he did not play at it, his subsequent review was also wasted.

Gill has previously been dismissed in similar fashion, which is perhaps what made it a worrisome watch for Indian cricket fans.

India Three Down at Tea

The wicket ensured India went into the tea break having lost 3 wickets, which did not do much justice to the good start they made to the innings.

At the lunch break, India were 78-0 as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul did well to see out a tough phase of the innings.

However, both departed quickly in the second session - Rahul edged one behind off Chris Woakes, whereas Jaiswal edged one behind off Liam Dawson.