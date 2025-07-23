IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Booed Mercilessly by English Fans, Questions Asked Over 'Spirit of Cricket'

Shubman Gill walks off after being dismissed at Old Trafford. | Image: AP

Indian team skipper Shubman Gill did not have the best of outings in the first innings of the 4th Test of the India vs England series at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 23 (Wednesday), as he only made 12 runs and was dismissed early by counterpart Ben Stokes.

However, it seems the newly annointed captain of the Indian Test team left a few of the opposition fans feeling very riled up upon his arrival to the middle of the crease.

This is because he was booed loudly by a number of fans, with the negative reaction evident on the TV broadcast of the match too.

As Gill enters the ground, he was hit with a hostile reaction from the fans. What's more, he was similarly booed when he was dismissed.

This led to fans on social media pointing out the hypocrisy of English fans talking about the ‘spirit of the game’ and then booing an opposition player.

Whatever one's view on the crowd reaction, however, cannot mask what was a day to forget in the middle for the number 4 India batter.

Gill's Familiar Dismissal Method

Ben Stokes had been a menace all morning as he was getting the ball to talk and he had his reward in the first ball of the 50th over as a vicious in-swinger rapped into Gill's pads - with the Indian captain mysteriously offering up no shot to the delivery that was already angling in.

If he had offered up a shot, he would have been saved as the impact was outside the line of the stumps but as he did not play at it, his subsequent review was also wasted.