BCCI To Celebrate Sachin Tendulkar's Iconic Legacy, Former Cricketer To Be Honoured With Lifetime Achievement Award

One of Team India's iconic cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar, will be presented with the C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award from the Board of Control for Cricket In India [BCCI]. The former cricketer's batting records and impact on international cricket have stood the test of time, and he would be bestowed with the honour at the cricket board's annual gala on Saturday.
"Yes, he will be the recipient of the C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2024," a Board source said while speaking to PTI.
Back in 2023, former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri and wicket-keeping icon Farokh Engineer were bestowed with the title. This year, Tendulkar is expected to be the recipients of one of BCCI's highest honour.
