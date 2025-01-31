sb.scorecardresearch

Published 15:59 IST, January 31st 2025

Who Is Himanshu Sangwan? The Bowler Whose Celebrations After Getting Out Kohli Is Burning The Internet

Himanshu Sangwan had the last laugh against Virat Kohli as he sent the India star packing on his Ranji Trophy comeback against Railways in Delhi.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli, Himanshu Sangwan
Virat Kohli, Himanshu Sangwan | Image: PTI Photo

Virat Kohli's streak of poor form persisted on his Ranji Trophy comeback as the crowd-puller failed to make an impact on the domestic level. The Indian cricketer had a rough patch while representing Delhi as they locked horns against the Railways. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, fans were ecstatic to witness Kohli coming out to bat at the number four spot. But their excitement was washed off by Railways bowler Himanshu Sangwan, who sent back Kohli with a peach of a delivery which uprooted the off-stump. The stadium went silent as Sangwan roared in euphoria, and even the superstar India cricketer was shocked to see the ball's turn.

Who Is Himanshu Sangwan? Railways Pacer Who Left Virat Kohli Packing In Ranji Trophy

Himanshu Sangwan is a right-arm medium-fast bowler who represents the Railways at the domestic level. The 29-year-old cricketer hails from Najafgarh, Delhi, and made his first-class debut on December 29 at the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament. Apart from the Railways, Sangwan has also represented the Delhi under-19 squad. The pacer made his List A debut in September 2019 for Railways at the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Before he set foot in the realm of cricket, Himanshu Sangwan worked as a ticket collector at the New Delhi Railway Station. He has also trained at the MRF Pace Academy under the mentorship of Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath. Himanshu continues to impress with the ball as he has emerged as a standout performer for the Railways, and he may have sealed his biggest achievement after uprooting Virat Kohli's wicket and achieving the Indian cricketer's dismissal.

Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy didn't last long, Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Delhi, 2nd day, January 31, 2025
India's Virat Kohli in action during a Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium | Image: PTI Photo&nbsp;

Himanshu Sangwan: Steady Progress and Positive Metrics for the Paceman

In the 23 first-class matches he has played so far, 29-year-old Himanshu Sangwan has taken 77 scalps at an average of 19.02. he also has three five-fers and six four-fers to his name. In list-A cricket, he has taken 21 scalps at an average of 34.71 in 17 matches. Sangwan's performance in the recent Ranji Trophy matches has been fairly good as he bagged a four-fer against Assam in Guwahati.

Updated 15:59 IST, January 31st 2025