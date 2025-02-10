BCCI To Determine Jasprit Bumrah’s Fate for ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Deadline Announced | Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) and Team India will make the final call on Jasprit Bumrah soon. The ace Indian spearhead has been out of action since the Final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after suffering an injury, and uncertainty continues over his fitness. With the ICC Champions Trophy rapidly approaching, Team India would need their talisman in full swing, but the injury has kept him out of play.

As per ESPNCricinfo, The BCCI will make a final call regarding Jasprit Bumrah on February 11. It is the same day as the deadline for the submission of the final squads, which the participating teams need to present it to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Reports also mention that Bumrah underwent a scan at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and 'the BCCI's medical staff will now coordinate with the selectors and the India team management before the decision is taken,' as per reports.