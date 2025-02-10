'If Rohit Sharma Clicks, There's No Doubt': Ex-India Skipper Drops Massive Prediction For Team India At Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma adjusts fielding during the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack | Image: AP Photo

Rohit Sharma put on a showcase for Team India and its fans in the 2nd ODI at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium. Despite the minor interference because of the floodlight glitch, Rohit looked in great shape as he sent the deliveries over the boundary ropes and scored a 90-ball 119. Fans and pundits praised the India skipper's outstanding performance, and one of the former captains of Team India made a bold prediction for the team at the Champions Trophy, assuming Rohit stays in form.

Ex-Skipper's Huge Prediction For India At Champions Trophy As Rohit Sharma Returns To Form

Mohammed Azharuddin, the former captain of Team India, has a big prediction for the Men in Blue at the ICC Champions Trophy. Azharuddin thinks Team India has a good chance of winning the coveted title if captain Rohit Sharma continues to play well. He also congratulated the current skipper for breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record and determined him as a class player.

"I wish him all the best for Champions Trophy. If Rohit Sharma clicks in Champions Trophy, there is no doubt about us winning it. His form has come at the right time.

Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a century during the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack | Image: AP Photo

"He is a class player. The runs were deserting him; he kept going on yesterday. I heard he played really well yesterday and records are meant to be broken. I congratulate him on breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record and I want to wish him best for the Champions Trophy," Former India cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin said while speaking to PTI.

Rohit Roars Back In Form, Tops Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

Rohit Sharma roared back in quintessential style as Team India secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series against England. The Indian Test and ODI skipper scored a 76-ball ton, which included 12 boundaries and seven sixes to aid the hosts' four-wicket win. Rohit made a smashing comeback amid criticism over his longstanding lean patch in the game.