Updated February 21st, 2024 at 22:59 IST
Ben Duckett ROASTED by Michael Clarke over 'England deserve credit for India's aggressive cricket'
Praising Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable innings of 214 not out, Ben Duckett suggested that England's aggressive "Bazball" approach had influenced Indian players.
England cricketer Ben Duckett's controversial remarks regarding India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal received widespread criticism within the cricketing community. Duckett's comments, made after England's defeat against India in Rajkot, drew backlash from former England players and even sparked a response from ex-Australian captain Michael Clarke.
Michael Clarke slams Ben Duckett
Praising Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable innings of 214 not out, his second consecutive double century in the series, Ben Duckett suggested that England's aggressive "Bazball" approach had influenced players worldwide to adopt a similar style. The comment did not go down well with Michael Clarke, who slammed the England opener while speaking to ESPN Australia.
“He must have missed Australia for 20 years. As a youngster, he must not know what Test cricket Australia played. Has he heard of Matthew Hayden, Michael Slater, Ricky Ponting, Damien Martyn, Adam Gilchrist? These guys used to smack it as good as everyone," Clarke said.
“Because you play a reverse sweep or a switch hit or a ramp shot, that doesn’t mean you are batting aggressively either. Matthew Hayden just walked down the wicket and hit you straight over your head for a six. He didn’t have to play a ramp or a switch hit," he added.
Ben Duckett's recent statement, which has sparked criticism from experts worldwide, is as follows:
"He looks like a superstar in the making, unfortunately he’s in some very good form at the moment," Duckett remarked about the emerging Indian talent. “When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they’re playing differently than how other people play Test cricket. We saw it a bit in the summer and it’s quite exciting to see other players and other teams are also playing that aggressive style of cricket.”
England's aggressive "Bazball" strategy has proven ineffective in India, despite its initial success in the first Test match in Hyderabad. England lost the second Test match in Vizag by 106 runs and went on to lose the third Test in Rajkot by 434 runs. This was India's biggest margin of victory in terms of runs in Test cricket.
The fourth Test match between India and England is scheduled to take place in Ranchi from February 23 to 27.
