Updated February 21st, 2024 at 09:17 IST
'Here's to the adventures': Sachin Tendulkar's gracious reaction as Virat & Anushka welcome Akaay
Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar sent out his humble reaction as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome their baby boy Akaay in their family.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have made the joyous announcement of their new member in the family. The power couple recently took to social media to reveal that the couple welcomed their second child, a boy, on February 15th 2024. The former Team India skipper tied the knot with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who welcomed their first child, Vamika, in 2021. The cricket fandom is thrilled after the Kohli household made the new public, and they have been receiving congratulatory messages.
Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as they welcome their baby boy Akaay
Virat Kohli took to social
media that he and his wife Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child on February 20th, 2024. While Akaay was born on February 15th, the couple announced the news five days after he was born.
"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat & Anushka," Kohli mentioned in his post.
Virat and Anushka's social media have been brimming with congratulatory messages and well wishes. Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also shared his thoughts about the couple and the newborn baby. While sharing his message on X (Formerly Twitter), Sachin Tendulkar sent out blessings to the couple and their family as they welcomed their newborn child to the family.
'Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the world, little champ!' Tendulkar wrote on X.
Virat Kohli was last seen in action at the India vs Afghanistan T20I series, where the Men in Blue sealed a win. While the star batter was announced for the Test series against England, he opted out of the series for the first three matches. Kohli could spend some time with his family and eventually make his return in the IPL 2024 season, which will eventually lead to the T20 World Cup 2024.
Published February 21st, 2024 at 09:17 IST
