WATCH: Ben Duckett Turns The Heat On Shubman Gill, Sledges The Indian Test Captain With Quirky Remark On The Biggest Achievement Of His Career

IND vs ENG: England are currently in the driver's seat in the ongoing third Test match that is being played at Lord's. India dominated most of the sessions of the third Test match, but three quick wickets in the final session of Day 4 have turned the tides in England's favour. The quality of cricket that has been played in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series so far has been extremely high. India, in particular, have looked strong in the transition phase under the leadership of Shubman Gill.

WATCH: Ben Duckett Sledges Shubman Gill

Things got a bit heated between England and India in the final session of Day 3's play. Shubman Gill did give an earful to Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley after they tried to restrict India from bowling two overs in the last eight minutes. England also decided to give Shubman Gill a taste of his own medicine during the final session of Day 4. As soon as Gill came out to bat, Ben Duckett was right in his ears, sledging him for scoring over 600-odd runs in the series.

"600 runs and he is done for this series. 600 runs is enough for this fella," said Duckett while making his way towards the slip cordon. The video of this incident has now gone viral on social media. The Indian skipper managed to score only 6 runs off 9 balls after he was dismissed by Brydon Carse. Gill recently became the first and the only Indian skipper to score over 600 runs in a Test series against England.

