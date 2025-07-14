WATCH: Ben Stokes' England Receive Huge Round Of Applause In The Lord's Long Room After Dismissing Four Indian Batters During Final Session Of Day 4

IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes-led England are currently ahead in the Lord's Test match. The hosts (England) of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series succumbed to a shocking batting collapse in the second innings of the Third Test, but they have turned the game on its head. The pace battery of the English cricket team, which includes the likes of Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, and Ben Stokes, dismissed four Indian batters to set up the final day of the Lord's Test.

Ben Stokes and his team had to face a lot of scrutiny after the 336 runs drubbing that they received at the hands of a young Indian team in Edgbaston. India did perform better as compared to England throughout the Test match, but a mini-batting collapse from the visitors (India) have allowed England to take firm control of the Lord's Test match.

Watch: The Lord's Long Room Rises to Ben Stokes and His Men

England's revolutionary method of playing an aggressive brand of cricket in the longest format of the game has backfired on them. India have been way ahead of England as far as batting and bowling are concerned, but they have failed to dictate the important passage of plays on multiple occasions.

On the fourth day of the Lord's Test match, India bundled England out for 193 runs, setting themselves a target that looks very much achievable, but their fabled batting order did not rise up to the challenges. Stokes and co. ended up dismissing the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, and Akash Deep. Heading into the final day of the Test match, India need to get 135 runs more with six wickets remaining.

Courtesy of their dominant performance in the final hour of the game, Stokes and co. received a huge round of applause in the Lord's Long Room as they walked back to their dressing room.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes Mocks KL Rahul After India Resort to Negative Physio Tactic at Lord's

India and England Look for One Last Push on Final Day of Lord's Test

There has been plenty of drama in the Lord's Test so far. Things have heated up a bit between India and England, and it has added a lot of spice to the Test series. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is currently tied with both India and England winning one Test match each. The fifth day of the Lord's Test will somewhat decide the fate and the direction of the series.

