Updated January 31st, 2024 at 21:31 IST

Ben Stokes names ONE Indian cricketer who has influenced him: 'Me & Bazz always try to follow'

Ever since Ben Stokes took over the captaincy of the England Test side, the team has become a force to reckon with.

Vishal Tiwari
Ben Stokes with England Test coach Brendon McCullum
Ben Stokes with England Test coach Brendon McCullum | Image:AP
England Test captain Ben Stokes recently led his team to victory by defeating India in the first Test match in Hyderabad. Ever since Stokes took over the captaincy of the England Test side, the team has become a force to reckon with and that showed in their performance in the first Test last week. Stokes and his team are now preparing for the second Test match, slated to begin on February 2.

3 things you need to know

  • Ben Stokes did not put his name in the IPL 2024 auction
  • He opted out of the competition due to international commitments
  • Ben Stokes was appointed the captain of the England Test team in 2022

Ben Stokes opens up on his time with CSK

Ben Stokes provided insights into his tenure with the Chennai Super Kings, highlighting the dynamics between franchise skipper MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming. Despite being acquired for INR 16.25 Cr, Stokes only featured in two games for CSK during the IPL 2023 season.

The 32-year-old shared his experiences with the team, emphasizing the strong camaraderie he observed between MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming. Stokes also mentioned that he and England Test coach Brendon McCullum aim to emulate the teamwork and synergy demonstrated by the CSK captain-coach duo.

"You say we ended up winning, that's how I got the TFC Award, the 'Thanks For Coming' award. Obviously, it didn't quite go how I wanted it to with the injury and stuff like that. But just being part of an unbelievable franchise like Chennai. I've worked with Fleming and MS before when I was playing in Pune. I think how MS and Fleming complemented each other was something to behold. The trust that they have in the decisions they make, one as a coach and one as a captain. MS has the emotion of being out in the game, whereas sometimes when you're sitting on the sideline, you don't have that emotion," Stokes said on Jio Cinema.

"I think they both have an incredible understanding of that. But one thing me and Baz always try to do, and what MS and Flem do is whatever decision they make around selection or whatever decision they have to make very quickly, it's always based around what's best for the team. That's something me and Baz always try and live by when we make decisions," he added.
 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 21:31 IST

