Updated February 17th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Ben Stokes tried Dhoni's tactic vs Rohit Sharma; India captain takes SWEET REVENGE with masterstroke

India bundled out England for a mere 319 runs, a significant contrast to their first innings total of 445 powered by Rohit and Jadeja's centuries.

Vishal Tiwari
Ben Stokes and Rohit Sharma
Ben Stokes and Rohit Sharma | Image:BCCI
In a thrilling exchange of tactical brilliance, the ongoing third Test match between India and England witnessed a battle of wits between captains Ben Stokes and Rohit Sharma, culminating in a tale of strategic maneuvering and sweet revenge.

Rohit Sharma takes sweet revenge against Ben Stokes

The stage was set when Ben Stokes, drawing inspiration from MS Dhoni's legendary tactics in the IPL, attempted to dismiss Rohit Sharma by employing a similar masterplan. 

Reminiscent of Dhoni's strategy against Kieron Pollard back in 2010, Stokes positioned a fielder at straight long-on, just in front of the stumps at the bowler's end, aiming to entice Rohit into a false stroke. However, Rohit, known for his astute batting prowess, skillfully navigated the field and not only evaded the trap but also went on to notch up a magnificent century, showcasing his dominance with the bat.

The twist in the tale came during England's innings when Rohit, fueled by a desire for retaliation, devised a cunning plan of his own. Taking a leaf out of Dhoni's playbook, Rohit strategically placed a fielder between mid-wicket and deep mid-wicket, setting the stage for a showdown with Stokes. 

The ploy proved to be a stroke of genius as Rohit Sharma's calculated move led to the downfall of dangerous Ben Stokes, with the English captain falling victim to the trap laid out by his Indian counterpart, giving a catch to Jasprit Bumrah.

In this high-stakes game of cricketing chess, Rohit Sharma emerged as the ultimate strategist, executing a flawless counterattack to assert his dominance and secure a crucial breakthrough for India. 

India swiftly dismantled the remaining England wickets in quick succession, as the English team collapsed like a house of cards. Mohammed Siraj, accompanied by Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, tore through England's middle and lower order, leaving them in disarray.

India bundled out England for a mere 319 runs, a significant contrast to their first innings total of 445. With this, India entered their second innings holding a commanding lead of 126 runs. 

Rohit Sharma has already been dismissed in India's ongoing second innings. Joe Root trapped him LBW. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are currently forging a crucial partnership. 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 15:29 IST

