Big Boost For Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead Of IPL 2025 Final! Star Batter Phil Salt Returns To Ahmedabad, Will Play Against Punjab Kings

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3rd.

This is the first IPL Final that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be playing in, having last appeared in one nine years ago. The last time RCB made it into the summit clash of the cash-rich tournament was in 2016, where they conceded a heartbreaking defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Before the start of the IPL 2025 Final, there were reports that Royal Challengers Bengaluru star opener Phil Salt had gone back to England with his partner for the birth of their first child.

Good News For RCB Ahead Of IPL 2025 Final

However, just hours before the IPL 2025 Final, ESPNcricinfo reported that Phil Salt is back in Ahmedabad and will take part in the summit clash of the extravagant T20 Tournament.

Phil Salt's Stats In IPL

The RCB opener Phil Salt has exhibited a staggering performance in the 18th season of the IPL, giving the Bengaluru-based franchise a strong start in most of their matches. The 28-year-old has played 12 matches in the IPL 2025, scoring 387 runs at a strike rate of 175.90, and has an average of 35.18.

The wicketkeeper-batter appeared in 33 matches in his IPL career, amassing 1040 runs at a strike rate of 175.67 and an average of 34.66.

The last time, Royal Challengers Bengaluru took on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur, RCB opener Phil Salt played an unbeaten 56-run knock from 27 balls at a strike rate of 207.41. He hammered six fours and three sixes during his time on the crease. Salt's blitz knock played a pivotal role behind RCB's dominating win over the Kings in Qualifier 1.