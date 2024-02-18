Advertisement

Team India ran into trouble when Ravichandran Ashwin left the team to attend to a family emergency. The Board, being very supportive, allowed Ashwin to leave, and Team India played with a 10-man squad on Day 3. But the Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced that veteran spinner R Ashwin is on his way back to Rajkot. The Board revealed that he will rejoin the team and will be in action on Day 4.

Also Read: India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

BCCI issues new update on R Ashwin, Veteran spinner heading to Rajkot to rejoin team

After initially announcing that R Ashwin had left Rajkot due to a family emergency, the BCCI posted a fresh update that the veteran spinner is set to return to Rajkot and will join the squad in Day four of the ongoing third IND vs ENG Test match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat.

Advertisement

'The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the return of R Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency. Ashwin, had to temporarily withdraw from the squad after Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot to attend to a family emergency.

Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team cause in the ongoing Test match,' the BCCI said in a statement.

Advertisement

‘Ashwin and his family kindly request privacy as they navigate through these challenging times’ the statement added.

In the statement, the BCCI also lauded every stakeholder for showing empathy during a critical phase for the star cricketer.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid tries hard but fails to control SMILE after Yashasvi Jaiswal's onslaught on England

Advertisement

R Ashwin was forced to leave for Chennai to attend to his ailing mother, hours after reaching the coveted milestone of 500 Test wickets on the second day of the match.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik had hinted about Ashwin's imminent return on-air while commentating for the host broadcaster before the start of the proceedings on day four.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)