Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

BIG NEWS for Team India! R Ashwin en route to Rajkot, will rejoin the squad in Day 4 of the 3rd Test

BCCI has announced the return of R Ashwin in the ongoing India vs England Test match in Rajkot. The veteran spinner left the squad due to a family emergency.

Republic Sports Desk
R Ashwin
R Ashwin | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Team India ran into trouble when Ravichandran Ashwin left the team to attend to a family emergency. The Board, being very supportive, allowed Ashwin to leave, and Team India played with a 10-man squad on Day 3. But the Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced that veteran spinner R Ashwin is on his way back to Rajkot. The Board revealed that he will rejoin the team and will be in action on Day 4.

Also Read: India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

BCCI issues new update on R Ashwin, Veteran spinner heading to Rajkot to rejoin team

After initially announcing that R Ashwin had left Rajkot due to a family emergency, the BCCI posted a fresh update that the veteran spinner is set to return to Rajkot and will join the squad in Day four of the ongoing third IND vs ENG Test match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat. 

Advertisement

'The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the return of R Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency. Ashwin, had to temporarily withdraw from the squad after Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot to attend to a family emergency.

Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team cause in the ongoing Test match,' the BCCI said in a statement.

Advertisement

Ashwin and his family kindly request privacy as they navigate through these challenging timesthe statement added.

In the statement, the BCCI also lauded every stakeholder for showing empathy during a critical phase for the star cricketer.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid tries hard but fails to control SMILE after Yashasvi Jaiswal's onslaught on England

Advertisement

R Ashwin was forced to leave for Chennai to attend to his ailing mother, hours after reaching the coveted milestone of 500 Test wickets on the second day of the match.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik had hinted about Ashwin's imminent return on-air while commentating for the host broadcaster before the start of the proceedings on day four.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

12 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

12 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

15 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

17 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

18 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

18 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

18 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

18 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

18 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

18 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

18 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Is Popcorn Brain? Causes, Symptoms, Remedies, And More

    Lifestyle Health17 minutes ago

  2. R Ashwin en route to Rajkot, will rejoin the squad in Day 4

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  3. Australian cop allegedly steals 81 Bitcoin during drug raid

    Business News25 minutes ago

  4. IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Live: Kuldeep Yadav's batting spell ends

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  5. Rashmika Says She 'Escaped Death' After Flight Makes Emergency Landing

    Entertainment29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo