Published 21:37 IST, October 10th 2024
BIG Setback for AUS Before BGT Series! Star Hitter's Availability in Doubt Amid Surgery Speculations
A 25-year-old Australian cricketer may miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India in November, given he opts for a back surgery to address his issues.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Australian team celebrates a fall of wicket in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 | Image: BCCI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:37 IST, October 10th 2024