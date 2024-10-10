sb.scorecardresearch
  Harry Brook, Joe Root set batting records with 800-run England close to famous cricket win vs PAK

Published 19:50 IST, October 10th 2024

Harry Brook, Joe Root set batting records with 800-run England close to famous cricket win vs PAK

England is on the verge of a famous cricket victory after Harry Brook smashed the second-fastest triple century in test history, Joe Root scored a career-best 262 and the tourists declared their first innings at an enormous 823-7 against Pakistan in the first test on Thursday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Harry Brook
England's Harry Brook plays a shot during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England | Image: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
