Harry Brook, Joe Root set batting records with 800-run England close to famous cricket win vs PAK
England is on the verge of a famous cricket victory after Harry Brook smashed the second-fastest triple century in test history, Joe Root scored a career-best 262 and the tourists declared their first innings at an enormous 823-7 against Pakistan in the first test on Thursday.
England's Harry Brook plays a shot during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England | Image: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
