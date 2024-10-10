sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:04 IST, October 10th 2024

Bad news for India! Rohit Sharma may miss two Tests against Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Indian team is set to play a five-Test series in Australia, starting on November 22 in Perth, and it's possible that Rohit will miss two games.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma
India's captain Rohit Sharma reacts while fields on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
