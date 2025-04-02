Big Setback For KKR in IPL 2025; Eden Gardens Curator Cannot Provide Pitch as Ajinkya Rahane Expects

IPL 2025: Looks like the pitch controversy is not going to stop. The Eden Gardens pitch curator is once again in the news ahead of Kolkata's next game against Hyderabad on April 4. Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane had asked for a rank-turner as the side is loaded with spinners of all kinds, but his wish was not fulfilled during their game against Bengaluru.

Pitch Cannot be Changed Overnight

Even against Hyderabad, Rahane would not have a rank-turner like he had asked for. A source explained that the problem is that they cannot change the nature of the pitch overnight. Reportedly, the strip will have some spin.

We are roughly a little more than 48 hours away from that game and it would be interesting to see if Sujan Mukherjee can turn things around.

What Lies Ahead For Kolkata?

Kolkata is a team under pressure having lost their last game against Mumbai Indians . They would be desperate to turn things around and get back to winning ways when they take on Hyderabad. Both Kolkata and Hyderabad were the 2024 finalists and hence a mouthwatering clash is expected. Kolkata are currently languishing at the last spot in the points table after three games.

The form of the top order has been concerning. Not just the top-order, even the middle order - which is believed to be the strength of the side - has not fired like they were expected to.