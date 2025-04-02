Pitch Controversy Hits IPL 2025, Again! After Rahane; LSG's Zaheer Khan Gutted With Lucknow Strip Snatching Home Advantage

IPL 2025, LSG vs PBKS: Is home advantage allowed in IPL or should it be allowed in the T20 league? All of this started after Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee claimed that Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane asked him for a specific kind of strip for the game against Bengaluru and he denied him.

This stirred a massive controversy over how can the curator deny the home captain the advantage of playing at home. Days after that row more or less settled down, there is another controversy of the same nature that has erupted. Lucknow's mentor Zaheer Khan has claimed that he wanted a certain kind of pitch at Lucknow during their game against Punjab , but did not get it. Zaheer said this after the loss.

Following the eight-wicket loss against Punjab, Zaheer admitted that they wanted to take a little bit of the home advantage, but were denied.

‘Taking a little bit of home advantage’

"What was a little disappointing for me here. Considering it's a home game and in IPL you've seen how teams have looked at taking a little bit of home advantage, from that point of view you've seen the curator is not really thinking that it's a home game. I think maybe it looked like, you know, it was Punjab curator out here," Zaheer said during the press conference," Zaheer said.

“So that's something which we will figure. It's a new set-up also for me, but I hope that this is the first and the last game when it comes to that. Because you are disappointing the Lucknow fans as well. They've come up with so much expectations of winning the first home game here,” he added.