'His Thought Process Is...': Piyush Chawla Weighs In On Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy, Lauds PBKS For Having 'Well-Balanced Squad'

Indian Premier League: Punjab Kings hammered Lucknow Super Giants in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 1st.

Following the Punjab-based franchise's triumph over the Super Giants, former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla showered praise on Shreyas Iyer for his leadership qualities. Chawla said that the PBKS captain knows how to find ways to win.

Before the start of the 18th edition of the IPL, the Kings announced that Shreyas Iyer would be leading the franchise in the 2025 season. At the IPL 2025 mega-auction, PBKS roped in Iyer for a whopping amount of Rs. 26.75 crore.

'His Thought Process Is Always Different': Piyush Chawla On Shreyas Iyer

While speaking to JioHotstar, Piyush Chawla said that a captain's success also depends on the setup of the team.

“His thought process is always different because he knows how to find ways to win. A captain's success also depends on the setup around him, as a leader can only be as good as the players supporting him," Piyush Chawla told JioHotstar.

The former cricketer also hailed the Punjab-based franchise for covering all the bases at the IPL 2025 mega-auction and making a balanced squad.

"Punjab Kings covered all their bases in the auction, assembling a well-balanced squad. Their middle order is strong—Nehal Wadhera, coming in as an impact player, played a crucial knock. When you have depth on the bench, it gives you flexibility and strong backup options. That’s why Punjab Kings are looking like a completely different team this year," he added.

PBKS had a stupendous start in the ongoing season of the extravagant tournament. With two wins, Punjab Kings stand in the second place on the IPL 2025 points. They also have a net run rate of +1.485.

Punjab To Play Against Rajasthan In Their Upcoming Match