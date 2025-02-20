'Virat Ka 4th Copy' - Babar Azam TROLLED Brutally After Pakistan's Loss vs New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan 's premier batter Babar Azam is facing the heat after Pakistan's humiliating loss against New Zealand in Karachi. Time and again, parallels of Babar have been drawn with Virat Kohli . And now, after his slow 90-bal 64, fans are ridiculing him over how on earth was he compared to the former India captain. Pakistan were chasing a huge target and hence the feeling is that Babar did not play according to the situation. He should have been attacking the New Zealand bowlers instead he allowed them to dominate him. Fans believe Pakistan lost the game by 60 runs wholly and solely because of Babar.

It would now be interesting to see how Babar can change things around in less than a week when they lock horns with arch-rivals India in Dubai. It would surely not be easy as he would be low-on-confidence. But again, he is a quality player and one cannot write him off so early into the mega-event.

BABAR TROLLED BRUTALLY

MOUNTAIN TO CLIMB FOR PAKISTAN

Pakistan now have a daunting task. They would have to beat India, which would not be easy and they also get the better off Bangladesh in their last game.

It would be a massive setback for Pakistan if they cannot make it to the semi-final being the host nation. The fans in Pakistan would hope that does not happen.

Also what changes for Pakistan are the conditions as they would now travel to Dubai to take on India as per the hybrid model.