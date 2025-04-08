Big Setback For RCB Despite Win Over MI; BCCI Slap Hefty Fine on Rajat Patidar For Breach of IPL Code of Conduct

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: It was a night to remember for Bengaluru as they beat Mumbai by 12 runs at the Wankhede. It was a win at the Wankhede after 10-odd years for Bengaluru. A number of factors combined together for RCB to help them win the match.

But despite the win, there is trouble for Bengaluru as their captain Rajat Patidar has been slapped with a hefty fine. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take strong action against the RCB captain. Patidar has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during the IPL game.

‘Patidar was fined INR 12 lakhs’

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined INR 12 lakhs," read the IPL media release.

Patidar Shines For RCB

Patidar came up with the goods for the Bengaluru side as he hammered a brilliant 64 off 32 balls to power RCB to a mammoth 221 for five. Patidar's good show also helped him pick up the Player of the Match award.

"That was a really amazing match. the way the bowlers have shown courage, it was amazing. To be honest, this award goes to the bowling unit because it's not easy to stop a batting unit on this ground, so the credit goes to them. The way the fast bowlers executed their plans was great," Patidar said at the post-match presentation.

He also went on to lavish praise for Krunal Pandya, who picked up four wickets in the game.

"The way Krunal has bowled was amazing. In the last over, it was not easy, I think the way he has bowled and the courage he has shown is amazing," he added.