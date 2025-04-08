'Trying to Give Good Start' - MI Coach Shamelessly Tries to Defend Out-of-Form Rohit Sharma After Loss vs RCB in IPL 2025

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma has certainly not lived upto expectations and things are going from bad to worse for him. To be honest, he has been woefully out-of-form. With Rohit facing immense backlash on social space, following his failure on Monday again, MI coach Mahela Jayawardena spoke out.

Breaking silence on Rohit's poor form, Jayawardena said he was hopeful that the former MI captain gets back in touch soon. The MI coach reckoned Rohit's intent was right as he was trying to get his side off to a good start. He also admitted that he is not going to look to hard into it as he is certain Rohit is working on it.

‘He was trying to give us a good start’

"Obviously for right-handed batsman left armers, it is a natural thing for a lot of opening batsman and a lot of the right-handed batsman. It's been there for many years, I can remember many teams doing the same thing, so it's just a natural angle and then creating that space. But yeah, I'm sure Rohit's been working on it, he's been practicing hard and he's a very experienced player," said Jayawardene after the 12-run loss.

"I'm sure that's not the thing, he was trying to give us a good start and he played some really good shots. Yash bowled a good ball, it was late swing and fuller got through Rohit's defence. So I think when you have played the game for that long, I think you need to sometimes keep to the bowlers as well. I wouldn't read into that too much, but yeah, I mean it's something that I'm sure that he will work hard on it," the Sri Lanka great asserted.

MI Languishing in Points Table