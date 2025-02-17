Updated 22:18 IST, February 17th 2025
'Rohit Is Way Better Than Virat And Babar': Indian Captain Receives Towering Praise, Hailed As Best Batter In World
On the back of the 3-0 whitewash against England, the Indian team will enter the Champions Trophy 2025 with a lot of confidence.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two colossal pillars of Indian cricket in the last several years. The pair has bailed out their country in many matches and have continued to serve the 'Men In Blue' with utter dedication and professionalism.
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Lead Indian Challenge In Champions Trophy
After Virat's tenure as the Indian captain, Rohit has been handed over the charge of the Indian team and he led India to two ICC finals. India lost to Australia in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final but ended their prolonged trophy drought in the West Indies last year when they defeated South Africa to lift the T20 World Cup title.
India will enter the Champions Trophy 2025 on the back of their 3-0 whitewash of England in the ODI series and the expectations will be huge. Both Virat and Rohit have been India's flagbearers in limited-over cricket and the onus will be on them again to hit the ground running from the very first moment.
Rohit Sharma Rated Higher Than Virat Kohli
Former Pakistan fast bowler Abdur Rauf Khan believes Rohit Sharma is a better batter than both Virat and Babar Azam. In an interaction with the Times of India, he said, ‘Both are great players, but in my opinion, Virat Kohli has no comparison. His class, consistency, and ability to perform under pressure set him apart. Babar Azam, when in form, is exceptional. But personally, my favourite batsman [batter] is Rohit Sharma. I believe Rohit is currently the best batsman [batter] in world cricket. He is way better than Virat and Babar.’
India will open their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 followed by the big-ticket clash against Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai. Jasprit Bumrah 's absence could hurt India's chances as the maverick Indian pacer has been the game-changer for the ‘Men In Blue’ in several games.
