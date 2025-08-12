Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Hundred 2025 On TV And Online

Birmingham Phoenix players celebrating after taking a wicket at The Hundred 2025 | Image: Instagram/@birminghamphoenix

The Hundred 2025: Birmingham Phoenix will take on Oval Invincibles in the upcoming tenth match of the ongoing The Hundred 2025, at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on August 12th, Friday.

The match between Birmingham Phoenix and Oval Invincibles will begin at 11 PM IST.

Oval Invincibles had a solid start to the 2025 edition of the Hundred 2025. Currently, the Invincibles hold the top position on the standings with eight points, and have a net run rate of +3.133.

In the opening match of the Hundred 2025, the Invincibles clinched a six-wicket triumph over London Spirit. In their second match of the tournament, they defeated Manchester Originals by nine wickets.

On the other hand, Birmingham Phoenix stand at the bottom of the Hundred 2025 standings with a net run rate of -1.596. The Birmingham-based franchise are yet to bag their maiden points in the ongoing tournament.

In their opening fixture of the season, Birmingham Phoenix conceded a six-wicket defeat against Trent Rockets. Following that, the Phoenix suffered a nine-wicket loss against Southern Brave.

ALSO READ: Travis Head Brutally Trolled After Cheap Dismissal During 2nd T20I vs SA

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles: Live Streaming Details

Where will the Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles match of The Hundred 2025 be played?

The Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles match of The Hundred 2025 will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

When will The Hundred 2025 match between Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles be played?

The Hundred 2025 match between Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles will take place on August 12, 2025 (Tuesday).

What time will the Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles The Hundred 2025 match start?

The Hundred 2025 match between Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles will start at 11 PM IST.

Where can you livestream Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, The Hundred 2025 match?