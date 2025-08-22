Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Hundred 2025 On TV And Online In India?

Updated 22 August 2025 at 20:27 IST
The Hundred 2025: Birmingham Phoenix will square off against Welsh Fire in the 24th match of The Hundred 2025, at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Friday, August 22.
The match between Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire will kick off at 11 PM IST.
ALSO READ: AUS vs SA: Lungi Ngidi's Five-Wicket Masterclass Secures Convincing Win For South Africa Against Australia in 2nd ODI
The Birmingham-based franchise hold the fifth place on the standings with eight points and have a net run rate of -0.425. The Phoenix have played five matches so far in the tournament and have clinched two wins and conceded three defeats.
Birmingham Phoenix are coming into this match after beating London Spirit by seven wickets in their previous fixture.
On the other hand, Welsh Fire stand at the bottom-most place in the standings with just four points and have a net run rate of -0.915. They have displayed a sloppy performance in the tournament so far. Welsh Fire have played five matches so far and have clinched just one win and conceded four defeats.
Welsh Fire are coming into this match after conceding a four-run defeat against Southern Brave.
ALSO READ: Manoj Tiwary Hits Out At BCCI For Dropping Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal From India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: 'Selection Process Should Be...'
The Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire match of The Hundred 2025 will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
The Hundred 2025 match between Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire will take place on August 22, 2025 (Friday).
The Hundred 2025 match between Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire will start at 11 PM IST.
The Hundred 2025 match between Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website. Live telecast of The Hundred 2025 matches will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 22 August 2025 at 20:27 IST