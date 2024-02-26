Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

WHATTT?? Even Vaughan is IRRITATED by Ben Stokes, says England are MOANING a bit too much in India

Former ENG cricketer Michal Vaughan has spoken over Ben Stokes' criticism over DRS after things went south for England in Rajkot and Vizag match.

Pavitra Shome
IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan not happy with England
IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan not happy with England | Image:BCCI/Michael Vaughan Instagram
With the India vs England Test series taking place with zeal, the Englishmen have been dominant on certain occasions, only for the Indians to stand, fight back and deliver. Team India has secured a 2-1 win over the Three Lions and has the lead in the series. But England has been attempting to resist India and level the series. In one of the match-ups, Ben Stokes fired off criticism over the DRS and Umpire's call ruling after the odds did not land in their favour. A massive uproar took place over Stokes' comments, and Michael Vaughan delivered his opinion on the drama 

Michael Vaughan speaks out on Ben Stokes' DRS criticism

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan felt that the Englishmen have done a little too much moaning over the DRS calls in the IND vs ENG Test series. Although England may feel that significant decisions have turned against them, Vaughan noted in his editorial for The Telegraph that despite their strong starts, they have let the game drift away in Rajkot and Ranchi.

"I think England have done a bit too much moaning about it in this series. Yes, there have been a couple of strange-looking decisions. Ollie Pope has had a couple of LBWs in the first innings in the last two Tests. Zak Crawley has had a couple too, the one where Kuldeep Yadav trapped him leg-before in Vizag, and the one in Rajkot that saw the match referee seek out Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum to explain that there had been a little error in the pictures shown on screen," Michael Vaughan wrote.

England's Ben Stokes appeals for DRS against the umpire's call during the 4th IND vs ENG match in Ranchi | Image: BCCI

I understand how in the high-pressure environment of a massive Test series the world can feel like it's against you, but it's not why England are in the situation they find themselves in in this game or this series. That is because, just like in Rajkot, on moving day, day three, they let the game slip. They need to think long and hard about why that is happening, and it is really not because of DRS, even if Joe Root is a very important player and his decision today was very marginal," The former England cricketer added.

With a 2-1 lead, Team India is the clear favourite to win the red-ball series. But England are aiming for a turnaround and draw the series 2-2. The clashes have been nothing less than exciting, and all eyes will remain on today's ongoing match. 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

