Updated February 26th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

'JUST A SHAME': Veteran Nasser Hussain BLASTS England's Day 3 showcase in Ranchi Test vs India

Ex-ENG skipper Nasser Hussain is critical of England's showcase in Day 3 of the IND vs ENG Test Match in Ranchi and has also commended the Men in Blue's play.

Pavitra Shome
Team India
India's Rohit Sharma appeals for a wicket against England in the 4th IND vs ENG Test match iN Ranchi | Image: BCCI
Team India's red-ball showcase has been a must-watch in the ongoing IND vs ENG Test series, which is currently taking place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. In an unpredictable pitch, England tried to fight, but India was the one who looked like the dominant force. the criticism over England has been rampant after they slumped the lead in the Test series. Nasser Hussain also did not hold back as he lambasted the Three Lions' display on Day 3 of the critical match-up.  

Also Read: India vs England 4th Test Day 4 Live Score & Updates

Nasser Hussain gets critical over England's showcase on Day 3, applauds Team India's fighting spirit

Nasser Hussain has fired off his critical opinion over England's showcase in the ongoing fourth Test match in India, where he said that it had been a disappointing day for the visitors. He also opened up on what went right for Team India and what went wrong for the Three Lions in his column for DailyMail.

'It was just a shame for England that Jonny Bairstow fell so tamely to the first ball after tea. You sensed from his body language before the break that he was in the mood. Another hour of him might have made a difference.

And however hard Ben Foakes fought with the tail, you do wonder if there’s a case for him and Bairstow to swap places in a situation like this, allowing Foakes to bat with a top-order player, as he did so well with Root in the first innings, and Bairstow to use his power game once the lower order are in,' Nasser Hussain wrote in his column.

England's Ben Stokes males the call for a DRS review against the umpire's decision during the fourth IND vs ENG Test match in Ranchi | Image; BCCI 

'But let’s take nothing away from India, who were superb all day. Rohit Sharma got it spot on when he opened the bowling with Ravichandran Ashwin, after delaying his entry for too long in the first innings at Rajkot. That allowed Duckett, who has struggled against Ashwin, to get off to a flyer, and Rohit wasn’t going to make that mistake again,' he added.

Also Read: 'The way he bowled is COMMENDABLE': Pathan applauds debutant Akash Deep for his fiery 3-wicket haul

As Day 4 of the IND vs ENG Test match began, the hosts looked like the formidable side and had the chance to win the series after picking a win. But England is also looking for breakthroughs, as Joe Root took out India's sensational opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. While Rohit Sharma has reached his half-century, he and Gill contribute to putting runs in the scoreboard, and they could make it happen.  

Published February 26th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

