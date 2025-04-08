Bizarre Scenes Unfold As Devon Conway Goes Tilak Varma Way, Retired Out Himself In PBKS vs CSK Clash

Updated April 9th 2025, 00:21 IST
The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings has witnessed a bizarre thing as Devon Conway has retired out himself. Ravindra Jadeja came in his place to assist MS Dhoni in the chase.
Earlier in IPL 2025, Tilak Varma was retired out and Mitchell Santner replaced him against Lucknow Super Giants . Mumbai Indians went on to lose the match and captain Hardik Pandya was criticised for the move.
For CSK this move also didn't pay any dividends as they went on to lose the match by 18 runs.
After the match skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad defended the decision. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo he said, “He (Conway) is more of a timer of the ball, very useful up the order. When you have Jaddu, known for that (finishing) role particularly, you expect that. When you know the batter is struggling…initially he (Conway) was still timing it well. We waited and waited until (he started struggling).”
Earlier riding on Priyansh Arya's sensational maiden IPL hundred Punjab posted 219 runs on the board. The PBKS top order lost wickets in quick succession but the youngster kept his calm and went all guns blazing. He had the assistance of Shashank Singh who smashed a fiery 52 of 36 balls.
Devonn Conway and Rachin Ravindra had a great start in the powerplay. But they once again complicated the plot and lost wickets when it mattered the most. MS Dhoni's quickfire 27 of 12 balls didn't help as CSK lost four matches on the trot.
The loss has left CSK reeling in the 9th position while Punjab have moved to 4th in the IPL table. Both the teams have faced very contrasting fortunes this campaign and PBKS have looked a better unit this season.
